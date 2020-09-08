Several cars broken into at community camp
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GUILFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating more car break-ins, this time in the town of Guilford.
We’re told several cars were broken into on Hamilton Road at what’s called a ’community camp.’
Cars that were locked had their windows shattered.
Money, electronics, tools and bikes were among the stolen items.
Police say a suspicious car, possibly a red Ford Transit Connect bearing partial Vermont registration, was seen leaving with a man in his 20s driving off as the victims approached.
