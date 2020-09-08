Advertisement

Shark kills man on Australia’s Gold Coast tourist strip

Officials say a man was fatally mauled by a shark while in the water at Greenmount Beach along Australia’s Gold Coast.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - A shark has fatally mauled a man on Australia’s Gold Coast city tourist strip.

An ambulance service spokesman says the man was brought to shore by surfers at Greenmount Beach with critical injuries and was declared dead on the beach.

The death is only the second fatal shark attack on the Gold Coast since the city’s 85 beaches were protected by shark nets and drum lines in 1962.

No details were immediately available about the shark.

