Skilled nursing facility employee tests positive for COVID-19

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - An employee at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The University of Vermont Health Network says the employee works in an ancillary department and had no contact with residents. Officials say the employee is quarantining at home, in accordance with New York State Health Department guidelines. The employee is currently asymptomatic.

The case was discovered through routine testing on Friday. The CVPH Skilled Nursing Facility was notified about the positive test result late Sunday afternoon.

“As soon as we were notified of the positive test, we began taking further action to protect our residents and the team who cares for them,” CVPH SNF Administrator Susan Biondolillo noted.

The UVM Health Network says staff continue to use personal protective equipment and are now wearing a surgical gown and goggles or a face shield, in addition to gloves and masks.

SNF employees are tested weekly for COVID-19, as they have been since mid-May when Governor Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, issued an executive order.

All staff members and the 33 residents at the CVPH Skilled Nursing Facility are being closely monitored for signs and symptoms of the virus.

Residents and their families are being notified, and SNF is working with them to test all residents as soon as possible.

