Advertisement

Skilled nursing facility employee tests positive for COVID-19

Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - An employee at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The University of Vermont Health Network says the employee works in an ancillary department and had no contact with residents. Officials say the employee is quarantining at home, in accordance with New York State Health Department guidelines. The employee is currently asymptomatic.

The case was discovered through routine testing on Friday. The CVPH Skilled Nursing Facility was notified about the positive test result late Sunday afternoon.

“As soon as we were notified of the positive test, we began taking further action to protect our residents and the team who cares for them,” CVPH SNF Administrator Susan Biondolillo noted.

The UVM Health Network says staff continue to use personal protective equipment and are now wearing a surgical gown and goggles or a face shield, in addition to gloves and masks.

SNF employees are tested weekly for COVID-19, as they have been since mid-May when Governor Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, issued an executive order.

All staff members and the 33 residents at the CVPH Skilled Nursing Facility are being closely monitored for signs and symptoms of the virus.

Residents and their families are being notified, and SNF is working with them to test all residents as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

No Labor Day parade, but one Northfield tradition went on

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kayla Martin
Northfield was quiet this Labor Day. The town usually hosts one of the state's largest Labor Day parades. But our Kayla Martin found one tradition that's still going strong there.

News

Labor day parade canceled, but one Northfield tradition lives on

Updated: 6 hours ago
Labor day parade canceled, but one Northfield tradition lives on

News

Star Struck: When black holes collide

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Céline McArthur
Monumental and mindboggling: a collision of black holes scientists say shouldn't be possible. Bobby Fairlice-Rubio joined our Celine McArthur to explain the discovery that is defying the laws of physics.

Latest News

News

Star Struck: When black holes collide

Updated: 6 hours ago
Scientists just finished recording data from an event that happened back in May 2019 where two black holes collided.

News

New Hampshire Primary Preview

Updated: 7 hours ago
Voters in New Hampshire head to the polls Tuesday to choose their candidates for several key races this November.

News

Vermont rolling out $30 ‘Shop Local’ program Tuesday, lawmakers mulling over more hazard pay

Updated: 7 hours ago
On Tuesday morning, Vermonters can sign up for $30 in discounts at local businesses, the latest move by state leaders to help an economy hit by COVID-19.

News

Chalkin’ up Plattsburgh for suicide prevention - clipped version

Updated: 7 hours ago
September is Suicide Prevention Month and Plattsburgh is spreading awareness and support.

News

New Hampshire Primary Preview

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Voters in New Hampshire head to the polls Tuesday to choose their candidates for several key races this November.

News

Apple orchards expect sweet season despite pandemic - clipped version

Updated: 7 hours ago
With summer quickly fading away, it’s the start of apple season in Vermont. Our Joe Carroll went up to the hills of Cabot to see if the picking is easy in a pandemic year.