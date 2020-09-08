Advertisement

Some gardeners in a pickle over scarce canning supplies

A boom in gardening and preparing food at home during the coronavirus pandemic has led to a scarcity of certain supplies with which to preserve them.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Vt. (AP) - It’s the time of year when gardeners are turning their ripe tomatoes into sauces and salsas and cucumbers into pickles but a boom in gardening and preparing food at home during the coronavirus pandemic has led to a scarcity of certain supplies with which to preserve them.

From Maine and Vermont to Louisiana and West Virginia gardeners have reported being in a pickle finding certain sized glass jars or the special lids used to safely seal them.

A spokesperson for Newell Brands, owner of Ball, which produces Mason jars and lids, says it’s increased glass production, found additional lid manufacturers and expanded its pack out locations to replenish the stock as quickly as possible.

