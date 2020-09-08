South Burlington adds 3 new firefighters to department

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three new members joined the ranks of the South Burlington Fire Department on Tuesday.

During the graduation ceremony, the new members received the firefighters' blessing, took the Firefighters' Oath, received their helmet shields and firefighters' badges.

One new member said she is excited to join the force after working hard. And the chief said he is proud of the new members joining.

“It was a lot of work, a lot of blood, sweat and tears, and figuring out how to make my body do some of the things some of the bigger men can do. It was worth it and I’m glad to be here,” said Alexis Fojo, a new South Burlington firefighter.

“They have completed a year of training, an eight-week recruits' probation recruit program and they are on the floor for the remainder of the time. There’s a number of hallmarks they have to meet, number of tests they have to pass,” South Burlington Fire Chief Terry Francis said.

This now puts the department at full staff with 32 firefighters.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.