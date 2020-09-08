Spirit Airlines no longer taking off or landing in Plattsburgh
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Spirit Airlines is no longer taking off or landing at the Plattsburgh International Airport.
In a Facebook post, the airport manager says they’re disappointed about the change, but says the airline industry has been “up-ended” by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are going to maintain communications with them and when things settle down work towards having them resume service to the Plattsburgh/Montreal market,” said Chris Kreig.
