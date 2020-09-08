Advertisement

Spirit Airlines no longer taking off or landing in Plattsburgh

Courtesy: CBS News
Courtesy: CBS News(WCTV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Spirit Airlines is no longer taking off or landing at the Plattsburgh International Airport.

In a Facebook post, the airport manager says they’re disappointed about the change, but says the airline industry has been “up-ended” by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are going to maintain communications with them and when things settle down work towards having them resume service to the Plattsburgh/Montreal market,” said Chris Kreig.

Spirit Airlines has ceased operation at PBG effective immediately. "𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘚𝘱𝘪𝘳𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘵...

Posted by Plattsburgh International Airport on Monday, September 7, 2020

