Threat leads to evacuations in South Burlington, Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of children and families were evacuated from the Lund Center’s two locations because of a bomb threat.

The Lund Center got the phoned-in threat at around noon on Tuesday.

The caller didn’t specify which location, so 36 kids and staffers were moved out of the South Burlington location. Older kids played outside while police and K-9s swept the building. The babies and toddlers went to the nearby Catholic Diocese.

The Burlington residential facility was evacuated, too. There were about 50 people-- clients and kids-- at that location.

No bomb was found at either building and no one was hurt.

Everyone was eventually allowed back into both buildings.

Police are investigating who made the threat.

