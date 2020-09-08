Advertisement

TikTok scrambles to remove suicide video clips, ban users

Over the past year, TikTok has tried to put distance between its app and its Chinese owners.
Over the past year, TikTok has tried to put distance between its app and its Chinese owners.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — TikTok says it’s working to remove videos of a man apparently taking his own life and banning users that keep trying to spread the clips on the popular social media platform.

It’s the latest example of the ongoing struggle by big tech companies to police their platforms for harmful content amid increasing pressure from regulators.

The video was originally livestreamed on Facebook before being circulated on other platforms including TikTok, the company said.

It didn’t not give more details about the video but news reports say it has been circulating on TikTok since Sunday and shows a man shooting himself with a gun.

“Our systems, together with our moderation teams, have been detecting and blocking these clips for violating our policies against content that displays, praises, glorifies, or promotes suicide,” TikTok said in a statement.

“We are banning accounts that repeatedly try to upload clips,” the company said, adding it appreciated users who reported the content.

President Donald Trump has ordered Tiktok’s Chinese owner ByteDance to sell its U.S. operations over concerns about cybersecurity and censorship. The platform has become very popular with teens largely because of the company’s algorithms, which decide what videos users see without first requiring them to follow other users or specify their preferences.

Facebook said it removed the original video last month on the day it was streamed and has “used automation technology to remove copies and uploads since that time.”

Social media users have been warning others about the clips, saying some have been edited to include shots of cats to trick viewers. Others are posting screenshot of the video’s beginning to make people aware of what clips to avoid.

TikTok urged people who were struggling with thoughts of suicide or concerned about someone who is to seek support.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dartmouth College welcomes back students

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Dartmouth College welcomes students back to campus Tuesday. This comes despite a petition among professors to go fully remote.

News

Gov. Scott and health officials to provide COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott and state health leaders are holding a pandemic press conference on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

National

Authorities looking into Black woman’s death at 2018 party in Georgia

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Police ruled Tamla Horsford’s death at an adult sleepover party in 2018 as accidental, but amid renewed discussions about race, politics, and equal treatment under the law, the case has sparked a public outcry.

News

Spirit Airlines no longer taking off or landing in Plattsburgh

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Spirit Airlines is no longer taking off or landing at the Plattsburgh International Airport.

News

Eden man dies from injuries sustained in ATV crash

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An Eden man has died from his injuries a week after an ATV crash.

Latest News

National

Family members of Black woman who died at party want answers

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Authorities in Georgia are re-examining a mysterious 2018 death.

News

Volunteers to clean up the Ausable River

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Ausable River Association teamed up with the Adirondack River Rentals to make it happen.

News

Several cars broken into at community camp

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police are investigating more car break-ins, this time in the town of Guilford.

News

Vermont students head back to school

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
What you need to know as Vermont students head back to school Tuesday.

News

Readsboro home destroyed after insulation catches fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Investigators say a homeowner was soldering pipes in the crawl space under his home on King Hill Road Tuesday when the insulation near the pipes caught fire.