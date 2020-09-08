Vermont NAACP leader to move after vandalism, threats

WALLINGFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The president of the Rutland Area NAACP says she’s moving after her property was vandalized and she and her family received threats.

Tabitha Moore says after the vandalism and threats, they even put up a Black Lives Matter sign on their white neighbor’s yard in Wallingford because they feared for their safety. Someone still threw white paint on it. Moore is a sixth-generation Vermonter and says she’s endured racism all of her life.

Moore says she chose her career path with the nation’s oldest civil rights organization to try to foster change in her home state. But with the current racial tension and social unrest in the country, she says she’s moving her family to an undisclosed location.

“I have no interest in disclosing that to people who would do me and my family harm. What does this mean for my position? Here’s what I know -- regardless of where I go and what I do, this is in my blood. I don’t have a choice but to act in good faith for the purpose of civil rights and racial justice,” Moore said.

If Moore moves out of Rutland County, she says she’ll step down from her post.

Moore will be a guest on You Can Quote Me this Sunday at 7:30 a.m. and will discuss further why she thinks white people are the key to solving racial tensions peacefully and how to go about doing that.

