Vermont students head back to school

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - After months of planning, the first day of school is finally here in Vermont.

In-person class is starting up Tuesday for roughly half of students as they get ready to take on another year, even though it may look a little different.

We have a few reminders as you’re headed out the door on day one.

Students will be getting their temperatures checked when they head in the door.

Don’t forget that they should be able to answer the following questions with a “NO”: Are you experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms and have you been exposed to the COVID-19 virus that you know of

Don’t expect to move around the building much to prevent interaction with other students

You will likely be eating lunch either socially distanced or in your classroom.

Hallways will also be marked to keep students moving and socially distanced.

If you feel sick at all, stay home -- that goes for students and teachers

Remember to wash your hands, wear your mask, and stay socially-distanced.

Diana Smith, the COVID coordinator for the Essex Westford School District says bringing less is more this school year. “When they arrive on day one, we would like them to have as little as possible in that backpack, because one of the things we aren’t going to be doing this year is sharing materials,” she said. “My message would be -- we are ready, we are really anxious to have those kids in the building. The staff has been here for two or three weeks now working, and we miss having the kids in the building.”

At the Founders Memorial School in Essex Junction, they have adopted that hybrid model. Teachers will be teaching in-person and remotely four days a week and fully remote once a week while the school gets cleaned. The challenge is going to be giving students that are remote, the attention they need if they have questions.

Teachers we spoke with say Wednesdays -- when they are all together -- will be crucial. “Wednesday is easy. Wednesday, I plan on really pulling the two cohorts together through Zoom, letting the kids get to know each other because of that positive thinking that we are going to come back together as a whole class you know, the sooner the better,” said Joe White, a teacher at Founders. “But to move back to face to face interactions with students is just awesome.”

White also says in-person learning will have a big focus on making sure students’ mental well being is taken care of to ensure academic advancement no matter the learning style.

Teachers and principals WCAX spoke with from all over the state say they are excited to be welcoming students back to the classroom after not seeing them since March.

Don’t forget to bring a water bottle labeled with your name, an extra mask in case one gets lost. And for the younger kids, you might want to bring a spare set of clothes and lunch or a snack.

