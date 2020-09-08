Volunteers to clean up the Ausable River

PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - Volunteers are cleaning up the Ausable River Tuesday.

The Ausable River Association teamed up with the Adirondack River Rentals to make it happen.

From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., people will be removing trash in and along the the banks of the Main Stem Ausable River near Carpenter’s Flats.

Providing your own boat is encouraged, however Adirondack River Rentals will provide sterilized canoes, kayaks, and stand up paddle boards to participants who need them.

Bags and gloves will also be provided.

Social distancing will be required when possible, and all participants must bring face masks.

