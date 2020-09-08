Vt. House approves $5M in stimulus payments to migrant workers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers have approved some $5 million in stimulus payments for workers who didn’t receive stimulus checks from the federal government because of their immigration status.

The Vermont Coronavirus Economic Stimulus Equity Program would give adults $1,200, along with $500 for each child. These are Vermont residents who tend to work lower-wage jobs such as tourism and hospitality. It also includes over 1,000 immigrant dairy workers.

The proposal will be read one more time in the House before moving on to the Senate.

Governor Scott has previously said he supports an aid package for these workers.

