Advertisement

Vt. House approves $5M in stimulus payments to migrant workers

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers have approved some $5 million in stimulus payments for workers who didn’t receive stimulus checks from the federal government because of their immigration status.

The Vermont Coronavirus Economic Stimulus Equity Program would give adults $1,200, along with $500 for each child. These are Vermont residents who tend to work lower-wage jobs such as tourism and hospitality. It also includes over 1,000 immigrant dairy workers.

The proposal will be read one more time in the House before moving on to the Senate.

Governor Scott has previously said he supports an aid package for these workers.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermont $30 buy-local program sells out in hours

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Vermont buy-local coupon program sold out only hours after being unveiled Tuesday.

News

Vt. House to take final action on climate bill

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont lawmakers are slated to vote Wednesday on a major piece of climate legislation that would hold the state accountable for failing to meet its climate goals, but Governor Scott remains opposed to the plan.

News

Police investigating shooting in Burlington’s Old North End

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Police say a shooting incident in Burlington on Tuesday involved drugs.

News

Auditor’s report takes aim at Vermont EB-5 Center’s conflicted role in Kingdom Con

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
A new report from Vermont’s auditor outlines the timeline of the state’s involvement with the federal EB-5 program.

Latest News

News

Threat leads to evacuations in South Burlington, Burlington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Darren Perron
Dozens of children and families were evacuated from the Lund Center's two locations because of a bomb threat.

News

2 injured in Guilford fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
At least two people were injured in a fire that destroyed a home in Guilford Monday.

News

Essex Junction students, parents excited for return to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont students that started the school year Tuesday in the classroom had quite the morning as schools got to see the fruits of their preparations. Channel 3′s Kevin Gaiss was at one school drop off in Essex Junction to see how the planning paid off.

News

Raw Video: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo COVID-briefing Tuesday

News

Raw Video: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo COVID briefing Tuesday

News

Raw Video: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo COVID briefing Tuesday