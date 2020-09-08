Vt. House to take final action on climate bill

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are slated to vote Wednesday afternoon on a major piece of climate legislation that would hold the state accountable for failing to meet its climate goals, but Governor Scott remains opposed to the plan.

The Global Warming Solutions Act requires that Vermont lower its greenhouse gas emissions by 26% below the 2005 amount by 2025, and 80% below by 2050. If the state fails to meet its carbon goals, Vermonters will be able to sue the state.

Governor Phil Scott says he’s still concerned about the financial impact of the bill and says incentivizing electric vehicles is the best way forward.

“I think getting people on board is about proving ourselves and to show there’s a different path. It’s not about using carbon-emitting vehicles. It’s through using electric vehicles - EVs,” Scott said Tuesday.

Vermont has already missed one of its carbon reduction goals and many observers say the state is not on track to meet current goals laid out in the Paris Climate Accord.

The House, which approved the bill back in February, is expected to concur with the Senate version passed last week.

