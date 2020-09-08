Watch Live: Cuomo COVID-19 briefing

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WCAX) - Governor Andrew Cuomo will hold a pandemic press briefing Tuesday morning.

It comes a day after New York hit a major milestone of one month with COVID-19 infection rates below 1 percent. On Monday, 0.88 percent of tests reported to the state were positive.

“Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, our state has now gone a full month with our COVID infection rate remaining below one percent,” Governor Cuomo said in a statement. “Our numbers have continued to remain stable even as we reach new milestones in our phased, data-driven reopening. As we close out this Labor Day Weekend, I urge everyone to remain smart so we can continue to celebrate our progress in the weeks and months ahead. It took the work of all of us to get here, and to protect this progress we will need to all continue to wash our hands, wear our masks, remain socially distant and above all, stay New York tough.”

Cuomo will also likely address ongoing protests in Rochester over the death of Daniel Prude. The 41-year-old Black man, died in March after police found him running naked through the street, put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing. Protesters are demanding police accountability and legislation to change how authorities respond to mental health emergencies.

