BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Oh it still feels a bit like summer, but those occasional red leaves are telling us otherwise!

Wednesday will bring us partly sunny skies and warmer than normal temperatures, especially for those of us in the southern counties. That practically stationary cold front up along the Canadian border will start to slide southward tomorrow. It will start to cool down later in the day in our northern areas, and eventually make it’s way to the south. We could see a few showers and possibly a rumble of thunder in advance of that cold front.

It will feel much more like fall by the end of the week, highs will be only in the 60s, and overnight lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Friday and Saturday are looking like nice days with lots of sunshine, but cooler, fall-like temperatures.

A cold front will approach the area with showers on Sunday, and a few showers may linger into Monday morning.

The rest of Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and the pleasant weather will last through the middle of next week.

