Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Oh it still feels a bit like summer, but those occasional red leaves are telling us otherwise!

Wednesday will bring us partly sunny skies and warmer than normal temperatures, especially for those of us in the southern counties. That practically stationary cold front up along the Canadian border will start to slide southward tomorrow. It will start to cool down later in the day in our northern areas, and eventually make it’s way to the south. We could see a few showers and possibly a rumble of thunder in advance of that cold front.

It will feel much more like fall by the end of the week, highs will be only in the 60s, and overnight lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Friday and Saturday are looking like nice days with lots of sunshine, but cooler, fall-like temperatures.

A cold front will approach the area with showers on Sunday, and a few showers may linger into Monday morning.

The rest of Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and the pleasant weather will last through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gary Sadowsky
A couple of warm days before it turns cooler heading into the weekend.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Max Advantage Forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago
Your Monday evening outlook

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
Winds will settle down overnight, with warm weather through the middle of the week!

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Warm, but windy, Labor Day. Cooler by end of week.

Forecast

A warm Labor Day on the way, but unfortunately also windy.

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
Labor Day will be warm but windy, with gusts from the south to 40 mph. Grand Isle County may have gusts to 50 mph, and possible power outages. Tuesday and Wednesday will be quiet, with summer-like temperatures. Active weather is expected late in the week.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:35 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

An amazing day for being outdoors.

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 7:51 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
Today will be gorgeous. Labor Day will be warmer, but also windy, with gusts possibly to 40 mph. Summer-like weather will continue through midweek.

Forecast

A near-perfect Sunday on the way.

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
Sunday will be a near-perfect day to be outdoors. Labor Day will be warm but windy. Summer-like weather will continue through the middle of the week.

Forecast

Late Evening Webcast

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
Dave has the latest forecast.