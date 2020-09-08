BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We have a couple of warmer than normal days ahead of us before we cool down by the end of the week.

Today will be a whole lot like Monday, with one big difference - it won’t be nearly as windy as it was yesterday. Other than that, temperatures will be about the same - topping out around 80 degrees. Skies will be partly sunny, but there is a chance for a few showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, late in the day near the Canadian border.

Wednesday will also feature partly sunny skies and warm temperatures, especially the farther south you are. But things will start to cool down later in the day in our northern areas, near the Canadian border as a cold front starts to head southward. As that cold front comes through north to south late Wednesday into early Thursday, temperatures will begin their downward slide. By the end of the week, highs will be only in the 60s, and overnight lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Friday & Saturday are looking like fine days with lots of sunshine, but cooler, fall-like temperatures.

It looks like the end of the weekend will be wet, with a cold front moving through with showers on Sunday. A few showers may linger into Monday morning, otherwise it will be clearing out - the start of another stretch of nice weather.

Take MAX Advantage of the summerlike temperatures today and tomorrow, then enjoy that “fall preview” by the end of the week and start of the weekend. -Gary

