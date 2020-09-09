Advertisement

Bennington man charged with threatening car repo men with gun

(WSAZ)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bennington man faces charges after wielding a gun at workers trying to repossess his car.

It happened a home on Nathan Drive Tuesday afternoon. Police say that after Christopher Denio, 67, discovered his SUV was being repossessed, he tried to drive it off the wrecker. They say he then got a rifle and pointed it at the repo men, telling them to drop the SUV or he would shoot them. He then shot out all four tires on the tow truck.

Denio is due in court Wednesday on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threatening.

