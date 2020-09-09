Black defendant argues masks at trial could prejudice jury

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A Black man who is going to trial on a murder charge believes jurors could be prejudiced against him if he is forced to wear a mask.

The lawyer for Carine Reeves, of New York, told a Maine judge Wednesday that for his client to wear a mask would be problematic because masks are often associated with crime. The lawyer pointed to researchers who wrote that “African Americans are particularly prone to racial profiling solely due to the fact that they are wearing masks.”

The judge said he would rule on the defendant’s motion on masks within a few days.

