Burlington High School closed over air quality concerns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Just two days into the new school year Burlington High School is closing its doors again-- now, over air quality concerns.

BHS and the Burlington Technical Center reopened on Tuesday with students scheduled to attend two days a week for in-person instruction.

Wednesday’s abrupt closure is not a COVID-19 issue.

Parents were told in a text message that due to preliminary air test results, there will be no school Thursday or Friday and the school will move to remote learning starting Monday and continuing at least through the rest of the week.

School officials say the air quality tests showed harmful chemicals called PCBs at levels above EPA recommendations. The closure of the high school does not impact other schools in the district.

