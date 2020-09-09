Advertisement

‘Corky’ Messner wins GOP Senate primary to challenge Shaheen

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Bryant “Corky” Messner has won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate and will challenge Democratic incumbent Jeanne Shaheen in November.

Messner, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, defeated Retired Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc and two longshot candidates Tuesday. Messner, an Army veteran who founded a Denver-based law firm, cast himself as an outsider.

Bolduc tried to use that outsider label against him, contrasting his deep roots to New Hampshire with Messner’s recent arrival.

Shaheen, a former governor seeking a third term, says her record of getting things done for New Hampshire stands in sharp contrast to her opponent.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

