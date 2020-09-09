Cuomo clears way for indoor dining to resume in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City restaurants can resume indoor dining on Sept. 30 at 25% capacity with other restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

Cuomo says all customers will undergo temperature checks at the door and one member of each party will have to provide information for contact tracing if needed. There will be no bar service and restaurants must close at midnight. Tables must be 6 feet apart and customers must wear masks while not at the table. Indoor dining is already allowed in restaurants elsewhere in New York state.

Cuomo said the state could halt indoor dining if infection rates go up. But if it remains steady, Cuomo said more restrictions could be lifted on indoor dining on Nov. 1.

