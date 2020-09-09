Dartmouth students quarantining after gathering; fraternity suspended

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Twenty-three Dartmouth College students are in quarantine after a gathering at one of the school’s dorms.

Dartmouth officials say it happened last Friday.

The 23 students are part of the Tuck School of Business and had already completed their initial COVID tests and day seven tests, as well as their 14-day quarantine. This new quarantine is precautionary.

The students will have to be tested again and their actions will be reviewed.

The college’s gathering limit is 10 people.

And the Dartmouth chapter of Phi Delta Alpha is temporarily suspended after what the college says were multiple possible violations of the school’s policies at the fraternity house.

There were three alumni and two undergrads involved in the incident last month.

The undergrads were sent home.

