Advertisement

Dartmouth students quarantining after gathering; fraternity suspended

Dartmouth College students set to return to Hanover September 8.
Dartmouth College students set to return to Hanover September 8.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Twenty-three Dartmouth College students are in quarantine after a gathering at one of the school’s dorms.

Dartmouth officials say it happened last Friday.

The 23 students are part of the Tuck School of Business and had already completed their initial COVID tests and day seven tests, as well as their 14-day quarantine. This new quarantine is precautionary.

The students will have to be tested again and their actions will be reviewed.

The college’s gathering limit is 10 people.

And the Dartmouth chapter of Phi Delta Alpha is temporarily suspended after what the college says were multiple possible violations of the school’s policies at the fraternity house.

There were three alumni and two undergrads involved in the incident last month.

The undergrads were sent home.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

1st day back to in-person learning for many Vermont students

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
One day down and about 174 more to go this year for Vermont public school students. So how did it go? Our Olivia Lyons spoke to students who said wearing a mask in school will take some getting used to, but they're happy to be learning in person again.

News

Essex Junction students, parents excited for return to school

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont students that started the school year Tuesday in the classroom had quite the morning as schools got to see the fruits of their preparations. Channel 3′s Kevin Gaiss was at one school drop off in Essex Junction to see how the planning paid off.

News

Vermont students head back to school

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT
|
By Kevin Gaiss
What you need to know as Vermont students head back to school Tuesday.

Back To School

Will there be a stigma surrounding the coronavirus in schools?

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
How will the stigma surrounding the coronavirus be dealt with in schools if a case pops up?

Latest News

Back To School

Police remind drivers that school buses will be back on the road

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont State Police say even with many changes this school year, kids and school buses will still be around.

Back To School

Back-to-school tour shows what school will look like during the pandemic

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Monday is Labor Day and that means more than some time off for the long weekend.

Back To School

North Country students head back to class without leaving home

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT
|
By Kelly O'Brien
While Vermont schools all start next week, some in northern New York began Thursday, including one district that made a late switch to all-remote learning. Our Kelly O'Brien shows you what the first day for one freshman looked like in the Boquet Valley School District

Back To School

Vermont-NEA grades statewide reopening readiness poorly

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
The Vermont National Education Association claims the Scott administration did not provide enough statewide guidance, but the governor disagrees.

News

Plattsburgh school officials shocked by city cuts to resource officers

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT
|
By Kelly O'Brien
As schools in northern New York ramp up for the upcoming year, there will be one thing missing from the halls of the Plattsburgh City School District -- school resource officers. School officials say they were shocked by the city council’s recent unanimous decision to not renew the two SRO contracts.

News

Vermont’s largest teachers union to release report card

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont-NEA President will make the announcement later Thursday over Zoom.