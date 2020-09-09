Despite hiccups, state calls buy local voucher program a success

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 20,000 Vermonters applied for shop local coupons through a state effort to help boost the economy. But the program had a few hiccups when it was rolled out.

When the buy local program went live Tuesday, nearly all of the 14,000 vouchers were gobbled up in minutes.

The huge flood of people applying overwhelmed the website and caused technical difficulties for some who never saw a confirmation code.

Out of the $500,000, $425,000 went to the coupons, and $75,000 went to the Massachusetts-based web firm Nift.

Despite the bumps, state leaders called the rollout a success.

“A lot of the reason there were some delays in getting codes out to people and some people were disappointed that they didn’t receive an offer was because we wanted to achieve equity across the state. That takes a little bit of time when you out those extra guardrails on,” Vt. Tourism Commissioner Heather Pelham said.

The Vermont Senate is considering a separate $50 million shop local proposal that would give people $150.

State leaders say if the program is approved, they will work to better let Vermonters know how the process works and what to expect.

Related Stories:

Vermont buy-local program sells out; Kinney Drugs to provide COVID testing

Vermont rolling out $30 ‘Shop Local’ program Tuesday, lawmakers mulling over more hazard pay

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.