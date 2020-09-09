DMV announces online car registration system.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - An online system is being launched to help move things along at the DMV.

Governor Phil Scott announced the system Tuesday.

It’s to take care of temporary registrations and license plates for private vehicle sales.

We’re told it can take care of temporary plate and registration for all types of vehicles that are sold, transported and registered in Vermont.

People enter the owner and vehicle information, the system will verify, and then the user will be asked to certify, pay a $6 fee, and print the temporary plate and registration.

Temporary plates and registrations are valid for 60 days and can be used for inspection of the vehicle, if required.

