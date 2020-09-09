Advertisement

Girl, 8, killed as 53 shot in Chicago over Labor Day weekend

Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) - Chicago police are searching for whoever killed an 8-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting at a stop light that left two others injured. The incident was one of many in which at least 53 people were shot over the holiday weekend.

Loved ones of another little girl, the latest victim of Chicago’s raging gun violence, now know the pain of losing a child in an incident.

Police say the 8-year-old, identified as Dajore Wilson, and three adults were sitting in a car at a stop light Monday night when the shooter’s car intentionally pulled up behind them, targeting someone inside with gunfire.

Those gunshots hit Dajore, who was in the back of the car, as well as two others inside.

“I stand here before you saddened and angered that another child has lost her life to senseless gun violence in the city of Chicago,” said Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott. “When the light turned green, the offender’s vehicle immediately opened fire on the victims' vehicle.”

The victims' car continued forward until it crashed into a tree.

While witnesses say people nearby tried to save the Dajore’s life with CPR, the gunman’s car sped off, according to police.

Police are now trying to find the person responsible for killing one of Chicago’s children, while another family figures out how to mourn a little girl.

Police say at least 53 people were shot across the city over Labor Day weekend.

Copyright 2020 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

