Grant program seeks to improve Vermont shooting ranges

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking to help improve shooting ranges across the state.

The Shooting Range Improvement Grant Program is offering $80,000 in funding to ranges. The money can be used for shooting range re-development, noise abatement, safety berms, shooting pads and stations, and the construction or improvement of access roads and parking. Grant money may also be used for lead mitigation.

The program is federally-funded and applications are due November 1.

