BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than $6,000 worth of CBD hemp plants are missing from a Moretown farm.

Vermont State Police say someone stole about 50 of the plants from the home on Pony Farm Road between Sunday and Monday. They believe a large pickup truck was used to take the plants.

They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

