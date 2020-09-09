High school sports return

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High school sports in Vermont stopped back on March, 12th. Now, nearly six months later, high school athletes are taking their first steps back onto practice fields across the state Tuesday.

At CVU, that is very welcome news, because the Redhawks are truly the Lords of the Fall. CVU are reigning Division One fall sports state champions in girls and boys soccer, cross country and volleyball as well as boys golf, seven total state champs, and CVU’s field hockey team was the second seed in last fall’s D-1 playoffs.

Athletic director Dan Shepardson has been a part of the start of many fall seasons at CVU, but none quite like this. He spoke with Channel Three Sports Tuesday afternoon.

Teams need to hold ten practices before they can compete in a game. Schools in the southern part of the state are eyeing the week of September 21st as their hoped for target date to begin playing. Schools in the north, such as CVU, plan to get underway the following week.

