Mowers, Negron win NH GOP primaries, to face Pappas, Kuster

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A former official in Trump’s State Department and a political neophyte has won the Republican primary for the 1st Congressional District in New Hampshire and will face Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in November.

Matt Mowers, a 31-year-old former State Department official, was the favorite after he won a coveted endorsement from the president in June.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, a freshman lawmaker running for his second term, was running unopposed.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, seeking her fifth term, won her race.

She faces Steve Negron, who owns a defense engineering and consulting company in Nashua, in rematch of their 2018 race.

Negron beat Lynne Blankenbeker, a combat nurse and Navy Reserve captain in the Republican primary.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.