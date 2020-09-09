Advertisement

Mowers, Negron win NH GOP primaries, to face Pappas, Kuster

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A former official in Trump’s State Department and a political neophyte has won the Republican primary for the 1st Congressional District in New Hampshire and will face Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in November.

Matt Mowers, a 31-year-old former State Department official, was the favorite after he won a coveted endorsement from the president in June.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, a freshman lawmaker running for his second term, was running unopposed.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, seeking her fifth term, won her race.

She faces Steve Negron, who owns a defense engineering and consulting company in Nashua, in rematch of their 2018 race.

Negron beat Lynne Blankenbeker, a combat nurse and Navy Reserve captain in the Republican primary.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

