New Hampshire man and his grandson missing after motorcycle ride

NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - Two people are missing in New Hampshire after not returning home from a motorcycle ride.

Police in Newport, New Hampshire say 69-year-old Jerry Proper went on a ride with his grandson, 22-year-old Cody Pillsbury on Monday, a little after 2 p.m.

They were riding a red Honda Trike with New Hampshire plates.

We’re told they didn’t have a set destination, but police say Proper is an avid rider and often goes through the western New Hampshire and lakes region area.

If you have information, police say they want to hear from you.

