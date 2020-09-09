Advertisement

New York schools to report COVID data to state

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - In New York, schools will provide a daily report card on cases of COVID among students and staff.

With most schools re-opening this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo is warning the public there likely will be an uptick in coronavirus cases.

He stresses that it’s important to make sure parents have that information and they’ll be able to access it all through a state website.

“It will tell you everything you need to know about where that school district is with COVID. How many tests they’ve taken, what the results were," said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo is also requiring colleges to report their COVID data to the state health department. Schools with more than 100 positives in a two week period may be ordered to switch from in-person to remote learning.

