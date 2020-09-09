Advertisement

Newport church finds a new calling

By Joe Carroll
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - After 132 years at its location on East Main Street, the Christian Science Society in Newport is on the move. The society’s church Is being dismantled into 14 pieces and hauled up to a new location six miles away.

It’s not exactly divine intervention, but Todd Wright and his wife Hilarie have saved this place of worship from an uncertain fate. First came the steeple. “That’s the most important part, that’s the coolest part of the building,” Wright said.

The couple bought the church and the land for $70,000 and plan to resurrect it at their wedding venue in nearby Derby.

“We always wanted some kind of chapel. We were thinking of building one because most of the churches are too big to move, and I drove by this one day and it had a for sale sign next to it. I always liked the church,” Wright said.

Former church member Norren Hinton spent the morning observing the church being dismantled.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Bittersweet for you?

Norren Hinton: Very. I’ve been a member here for 42 years.

Reporter Joe Carroll: How many members were left?

Norren Hinton: Just three of us, and one moved to Alabama, so there was only two that were local.

She knew it was time for the church to sell. She’s just happy it wasn’t torn down or turned into something other than a place of worship. “The building became an old friend, but not necessarily necessary anymore,” Hinton said.

The church will end up at the Wright’s property, The Barn On Top of the World. As you can see, the views are heavenly. The couple are going to call it The Chapel on the Hill.

“It makes it more intimate to get married into a church instead of just a field,” Wright said.

Because of COVID 19, they canceled every event this season. The downtime allows them to work on their new purchase.

A rebirth for a church, but poignant memories for Hinton. “I’m so delighted that so many people will be getting their picture taken in front of our beautiful church,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

