NH voter bares arms, and more, after anti-Trump shirt is nixed

EXETER, N.H. (AP) - A voter bared her arms, and more, after she was told she couldn’t wear an anti-Trump shirt at a polling place and responded by whipping it off and doing her civic duty topless.

The woman wore a “McCain Hero, Trump Zero” T-shirt at the polling place in Exeter, New Hampshire, at Tuesday’s primary election.

Seacoastonline.com reports that moderator Paul Scafidi told her she couldn’t wear a shirt featuring a political candidate.

He says the woman took her shirt off before he could react.

He says he didn’t want to inflame the situation and so just let her vote.

