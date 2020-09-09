One person seriously hurt after Barre apartment fire

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - We now know the cause of a fire at an apartment building in Barre this past Saturday.

It happened in a two-story, five unit apartment building on Brooklyn Street.

Investigators say someone who lives inside, woke up and saw the fire on the second floor rear porch.

One person had to jump from a second story window to escape and was seriously hurt. Everyone else made it out okay.

The building is badly damaged.

Following an investigation, firefighters say they think the fire began when “smoking materials” were tossed in a trash can.

