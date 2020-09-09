Advertisement

One person seriously hurt after Barre apartment fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - We now know the cause of a fire at an apartment building in Barre this past Saturday.

It happened in a two-story, five unit apartment building on Brooklyn Street.

Investigators say someone who lives inside, woke up and saw the fire on the second floor rear porch.

One person had to jump from a second story window to escape and was seriously hurt. Everyone else made it out okay.

The building is badly damaged.

Following an investigation, firefighters say they think the fire began when “smoking materials” were tossed in a trash can.

