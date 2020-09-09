Police looking for man they say robbed a South Burlington Jolley
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington are trying to find a man they say robbed a local store.
Officers say he went into the Jolley convenience store on Shelburne Road around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday and demanded money from the clerk.
They ran off and we’re told no one got hurt.
The suspect is said to be a younger white male with blue eyes, around 5′8″ and a medium build.
