Police looking for man they say robbed a South Burlington Jolley

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington are trying to find a man they say robbed a local store.

Officers say he went into the Jolley convenience store on Shelburne Road around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday and demanded money from the clerk.

They ran off and we’re told no one got hurt.

The suspect is said to be a younger white male with blue eyes, around 5′8″ and a medium build.

