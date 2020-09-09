Police: Woman drove into cement barrier outside South Burlington restaurant

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington say a woman drove into the cement barrier that protects an outdoor seating area at the Rotisserie Restaurant on Williston Rd.

A man at the restaurant was minorly hurt because of it.

We’re told the driver was sober, but they think not paying attention could be the leading cause of the crash.

