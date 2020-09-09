Advertisement

Police: Woman drove into cement barrier outside South Burlington restaurant

Police: Woman drove into cement barrier outside South Burlington restaurant
Police: Woman drove into cement barrier outside South Burlington restaurant(WCTV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington say a woman drove into the cement barrier that protects an outdoor seating area at the Rotisserie Restaurant on Williston Rd.

A man at the restaurant was minorly hurt because of it.

We’re told the driver was sober, but they think not paying attention could be the leading cause of the crash.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police looking for suspect in South Burlington convenience store robbery

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Officers say he went into the Jolley convenience store on Shelburne Road around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday and demanded money from the clerk.

News

Police: Barre apartment fire sparked by discarded smoking materials

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Investigators say improper disposal of smoking materials led to an apartment building in Barre this past Saturday.

News

DMV announces online car registration system

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An online system is being launched to help move things along at the DMV.

News

2 killed in head-on crash on Rt. 7 in Charlotte

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont State Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Church Hill Rd. on Route 7.

News

Burlington City Council holds emergency meeting to hear from protesters

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
The Burlington City Council held an emergency meeting on Tuesday to hear from Black Lives Matter protesters who have been camping outside of the police station for two weeks.

Latest News

News

Dartmouth students back on campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Tuesday is the first day of college for students at Dartmouth. But, it’s safe to say, this orientation day is unlike any other any of us have experienced in our lifetime.

News

Middlebury College classes start back up

Updated: 1 hour ago
Classes begin at Middlebury.

News

Police looking for man they say robbed a South Burlington Jolley

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officers say he went into the Jolley convenience store on Shelburne Road around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday and demanded money from the clerk.

News

South Burlington adds 3 new firefighters to department

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Three new members joined the ranks of the South Burlington Fire Department on Tuesday.

News

South Burlington adds 3 new firefighters to department

Updated: 2 hours ago
Three new members joined the ranks of the South Burlington Fire Department on Tuesday.