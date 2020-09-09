Advertisement

Remote Learning in the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union

School systems are concerned about extra costs from PPE and technology this year.
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Schools across the state are reopening with different plans. Those plans consist of three different learning models, remote, hybrid and in-person. But, not all hybrid models look the same. The same goes for remote and in-person learning models.

Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union students in Pre-K through second grade attend school five mornings a week, in person from 8 AM to 12 PM. Third through twelfth grade students are completely remote. In-school support is an option for students who need academic and technological help, as well as kids whose parents work.

Jeanne Collins, the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent says, “Between the Pre-K to 2 and the in-school support, we have about twenty-five percent of our students in the buildings.”

Broadband was an issue for RNSU this past spring. Twenty-five percent of the students did not have internet access when all schools switched to a remote method, This school year, remote students are receiving Google Chromebooks with WiFi hot spots.

“It’s going to cover probably all but a handful of students." says Collins. Students who have difficulty accessing their lessons on their Chromebooks from home are allowed to come to the school to use the WiFi.

For students at home, they attend classes virtually, but have their own independent work to do as well. Collins explains, “You [the student] have your block one class at 8:00 and your block two class at 9:00 and you have to show up for each of those classes. You may not stay on the computer for the entire class, depending on what is happening that day, but every single day you are connecting with your teacher.”

“I was really pleased that they went with the remote model," says Jill Pariseault. One of her sons is in sixth grade at Neshobe Elementary School. Pariseault continues, “It’s complicated and it’s not without difficulties, but it’s keeping the kids safe.”

Sandra Beauregard’s son is a senior at Otter Valley. She says her son does well remotely, but would like to see a hybrid model. “I would like to see things go back to almost normal. I would like to see my son go back to school. I would like to see him play the sports that he loves to play," says Beauregard.

At the end of September, Collins says the schools will assess how they have dealt with being open.

“If things are stable and we feel as though it is safe to, I would next like to bring in our third and fourth graders for the morning in-person instruction," Collins explains. Then, grades five through twelve would move to a hybrid model consisting of two days in school and three days remotely.

