Rolling roadblocks planned on Interstate 91 Wednesday

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A traffic alert on Wednesday for travelers on Interstate 91.

There will be rolling roadblocks in two different places on I-91.

The first is southbound around mile marker 100 in Bradford.

The second is northbound at mile marker 84 in Thetford.

Officials say this will last for most of the day. They say to expect delays or to seek other routes.

