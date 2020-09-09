Advertisement

Sanders presses health officials on vaccine availability

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., remotely questions Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health, during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss vaccines and protecting public health during the coronavirus pandemic on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., remotely questions Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health, during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss vaccines and protecting public health during the coronavirus pandemic on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington.(Greg Nash | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders Wednesday pressed federal health officials on whether Americans will have to pay for a vaccine once one has been approved by the FDA.

The Senate Committee on Health, Education Labor and Pensions heard from advisers to the president’s coronavirus response, including National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

In response to a question from Sanders on the cost of a future vaccine, both said that cost would not be a barrier

“This is something I’m gonna be working very hard on. Other senators will as well. Will you join us in the effort to make sure that this vaccine will be distributed free of charge to all Americans?” Sanders asked U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

“I want to give you a very direct answer. Yes. As surgeon general of the United States, I promise you we will use every federal tool that we have to make sure that cost is not an obstacle for people to receive the vaccine that is likely the most anticipated of our time,” Adams responded.

Both Adams and Collins also stressed that safety will not be compromised by the vaccine’s accelerated timeline. They say if it doesn’t work or isn’t safe, it won’t be used and any doses that have been produced will be destroyed.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The New Vermonters: Fleeing COVID-19, newcomers find temporary — or permanent — refuge in the Green Mountains

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Our media partners at Seven Days profiled some of those new Vermonters in this week’s issue. Dom Amato spoke with reporters Chelsea Edgar, Sasha Goldstein, and Courtney Lamdin about the reasons behind the influx.

AP

Vermont Public Radio, VPR announce plans to merge

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS have announced that they plan to merge next year to better serve the community.

AP

NH voter bares arms, and more, after anti-Trump shirt is nixed

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A voter bared her arms, and more, after she was told she couldn’t wear an anti-Trump shirt at a polling place and responded by whipping it off and doing her civic duty topless.

News

National aluminum shortage affecting local brewers

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
A shortage of aluminum across the country has some local brewers worried that they’ll run out of cans for their products.

Latest News

News

Hemp plants swiped from Moretown farm

Updated: 1 hour ago
More than $6,000 worth of CBD hemp plants are missing from a Moretown farm.

News

Vt. police searching for missing woman with dementia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont police are searching for a missing woman who experiences dementia.

News

Cuomo clears way for indoor dining to resume in NYC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York City restaurants can resume indoor dining on Sept. 30 at 25% capacity with other restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

News

NY Schools to provide daily COVID report card

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
With most schools re-opening this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo is warning the public there likely will be an uptick in coronavirus cases.

News

Scott joins governors in push to reverse Canadian aluminum tariff

Updated: 2 hours ago
The governors of Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire are calling for President Donald Trump to reverse a 10 percent tariff on non-alloyed unwrought aluminum from Canada.

News

Burlington City Council pushes police accountability measures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
The Burlington City Council Tuesday voted for changes in how to hold police accountable, but it doesn’t go far enough for protesters camped out near the police station for two weeks.