Scott joins governors in push to reverse Canadian aluminum tariff

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The governors of Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire are calling for President Donald Trump to reverse a 10 percent tariff on non-alloyed unwrought aluminum from Canada.

In a letter sent to the president Tuesday, the governors highlighted the longstanding bilateral trade relationship between New England and Canada. About half of all trade for businesses from the three states is conducted with Canada.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott says the tariff will drastically raise costs and reduce competitiveness, eventually passing the cost to consumers.

