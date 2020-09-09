Skeleton scenes bring out a community in Essex Junction

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - For the last year, a community has come out to a yard on Dunbar Street to spot skeleton scenes.

The scenes are a creation of Deb Savoie. Halloween is her favorite holiday and last fall, she spent the season decorating her lawn with skeletons. Every few days, she’d make a new scene, using metal poles, props and tape.

“And everybody loved them," Savoie said. "The neighbors said we’re going to miss them, you should put them up all the time.”

So that’s exactly what she did. It started with a Christmas scene, continued through New Years, Valentine’s Day and even President’s Day. George Washington crossing the Delaware River is one of her top creative creations.

One of Deb's favorite creative creations has the skeletons recreating George Washington crossing the Delaware River (WCAX)

“I had the wig and everything and I built the cardboard boat,” Savoie said.

“It’d be fun to kind of look out and see what people are doing and see the daily walkers coming out to take pictures and the kids coming over,” neighbor, Michelle Wheel, said.

The skeletons have served as a pick-me-up during the pandemic.

In one of Deb Savoie's favorite scenes, the skeletons are running from a dinosaur (WCAX)

“I actually had a lady that stopped by the other day and she told me that, she had just got divorced, she lost her job and she said I walked by here and it just makes me laugh or smile,” Savoie said. "That really touches my heart a little bit.”

The neighborhood dubbed the skeleton’s, "The Dunbar Crew,” but now the community will have to get used to not having them around. Deb and her husband are moving to Florida and they’re taking the Dunbar Crew with them.

Deb Savoie's favorite scene features her skeletons packing up, ready to move (WCAX)

“I have a 2-year-old grandson and two sons and daughter-in-laws too waiting for me,” Savoise said.

“I’ll miss Deb a lot. She’s a great neighbor," Wheel said. "The bonus of the skeletons has been awesome. She is totally authentic, truly herself.”

“I have met more people than the four and a half years that I’ve lived here, because of the skeletons," Savoie said.

Deb Savoie is leaving this neighborhood with a clean bill of health, thanks to some pretty strong bones.

