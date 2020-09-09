Advertisement

Stefanik pushes for easing of COVID border restrictions

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBUGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - North Country business leaders say it’s likely the U.S. -Canadian border will stay closed through the end of the year.

It first shut down in March because of COVID-19, costing businesses along the northern tier millions of dollars, especially in the tourism industry. New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Wednesday said there is a lot of work being done behind the scenes from both parties to get commerce flowing again. She says they are advocating for a swift and safe reopening.

Meanwhile, families separated by the border still can not cross, and neither can people who live in one country and own property in the other. Stefanik points out there have been some successes, like allowing businesses to continue their international routes.

Family celebrates birthday on the border

Stefanik says she understands that for communities that sit on the border, reopening can’t happen soon enough.

“I have had numerous conversations, not just with our U.S. officials, but certainly our Canadian partners and our Canadian officials, talking to them and making sure they understand that we are keeping our COVID numbers very low in the North Country. Talking to them about how important it is for both of our economies. This is an area where we are working to build and continue to advocate fo the bipartisan position to gradually reopen.” Rep. Stefanik said.

The border is currently shut down for nonessential travel until at least September 21st.

