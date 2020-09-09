The New Vermonters: Fleeing COVID-19, newcomers find temporary — or permanent — refuge in the Green Mountains

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Whether it’s COVID refugees escaping the city for the Green Mountains, students that aren’t leaving after college, or young families deciding to make the big move, the state is seeing an influx of new Vermonters.

Our media partners at Seven Days profiled some of those new Vermonters in this week’s issue. Dom Amato spoke with reporters Chelsea Edgar, Sasha Goldstein, and Courtney Lamdin about the reasons behind the influx.

