Advertisement

Trick-or-treating banned in L.A. due to virus risk

Officials in Los Angeles banned trick-or-treating due to the risk of coronavirus.
Officials in Los Angeles banned trick-or-treating due to the risk of coronavirus.(KSWB via CNN)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSWB) - Trick-or-treating won’t be allowed in Los Angeles this Halloween.

Officials banned it this year due to the risk of coronavirus.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health said in a news release that it would be difficult to maintain social distancing on porches and at front doors.

The guidance also bans so-called “trunk or treating” events from cars, as well as gatherings or parties with non-household members.

Carnivals, festivals, live entertainment and haunted house attractions also are prohibited.

Events in which people remain in their vehicles will be allowed.

Copyright 2020 KSWB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Explosive wildfires across California stoked by fierce winds

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildfires raged unchecked across parts of the western U.S. on Wednesday amid gusty and dry conditions, but forecasters said some weather relief was in sight that could help firefighters overwhelmed by the blazes.

News

Vt. police searching for missing woman with dementia

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont police are searching for a missing woman who experiences dementia.

News

Cuomo clears way for indoor dining to resume in NYC

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New York City restaurants can resume indoor dining on Sept. 30 at 25% capacity with other restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

News

NY Schools to provide daily COVID report card

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
With most schools re-opening this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo is warning the public there likely will be an uptick in coronavirus cases.

National Politics

Woodward book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump seemed to understand the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation that the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.

Latest News

National Politics

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A far-right Norwegian lawmaker says he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

National Politics

Kayleigh McEnany comments on Bob Woodward's book on President Trump

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
White House press secretary answers a question about whether President Trump misled the American public about the coronavirus.

National

More than 100 people rescued from Creek fire in California

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
One hundred and sixty people stranded in the Sierra National Forest are rescued from the Creek fire.

News

Scott joins governors in push to reverse Canadian aluminum tariff

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The governors of Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire are calling for President Donald Trump to reverse a 10 percent tariff on non-alloyed unwrought aluminum from Canada.

News

Burlington City Council pushes police accountability measures

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
The Burlington City Council Tuesday voted for changes in how to hold police accountable, but it doesn’t go far enough for protesters camped out near the police station for two weeks.

National

What slowdown? Amazon seeks to hire 33,000 people

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Amazon is seeking to bring aboard 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles in the next few months.