Two people killed in head-on crash on Rt. 7 in Charlotte

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:46 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A deadly head on crash in Charlotte is under investigation.

Vermont State Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Church Hill Rd. on Route 7 Tuesday.

Investigators say a 16-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia crossed the center line and collided head-on with another vehicle.

74-year-old Chester Hawkins of Ferrisburgh was driving. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The passenger, 72-year-old Connie Hawkins died on the road.

It’s unclear if there are any criminal charges right now.

