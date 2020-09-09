Two people killed in head-on crash on Rt. 7 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A deadly head on crash in Charlotte is under investigation.

Vermont State Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Church Hill Rd. on Route 7 Tuesday.

Investigators say a 16-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia crossed the center line and collided head-on with another vehicle.

74-year-old Chester Hawkins of Ferrisburgh was driving. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The passenger, 72-year-old Connie Hawkins died on the road.

It’s unclear if there are any criminal charges right now.

