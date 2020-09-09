Vermont State Police revamp fair and impartial policing positions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are taking further steps toward imposing fair and impartial policing policies. Two new co-directors will take over for current director, Captain Garry Scott.

Dr. Etan Nasreddin-Longo has served on the VSP Fair & Impartial Policing Committee since 2014 and became its co-chair in 2016. And Captain Julie Scribner has been with VSP since 2001.

Dom Amato spoke with Scribner and Scott about the position and why it’s been split in two.

Related Stories:

Vermont State Police traffic stop data shows continued racial disparities

Vermont pays $50K to settle lawsuit over illegal traffic stop

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.