Vermont State Police revamp fair and impartial policing positions

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are taking further steps toward imposing fair and impartial policing policies. Two new co-directors will take over for current director, Captain Garry Scott.

Dr. Etan Nasreddin-Longo has served on the VSP Fair & Impartial Policing Committee since 2014 and became its co-chair in 2016. And Captain Julie Scribner has been with VSP since 2001.

Dom Amato spoke with Scribner and Scott about the position and why it’s been split in two.

