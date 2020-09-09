Vt. police searching for missing woman with dementia

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont police are searching for a missing woman who experiences dementia.

They say Joyce Caron, 79, lives in California but has been staying with family members in Vernon, Vermont.

She was reported missing at about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Vermont State Police say she was driving a red 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer with California handicap plate 1265WDP.

Investigators say she is not familiar with the area and there are concerns for her welfare.

They say she may have recently been in the area of Keene, New Hampshire.

Joyce Caron is 5-feet-1-inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has white hair and green eyes.

If you see her or her vehicle, you’re asked to call your local police or Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

