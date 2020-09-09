Advertisement

Vt. police searching for missing woman with dementia

Police in Vermont are searching for Joyce Caron.
Police in Vermont are searching for Joyce Caron.(Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont police are searching for a missing woman who experiences dementia.

They say Joyce Caron, 79, lives in California but has been staying with family members in Vernon, Vermont.

She was reported missing at about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Vermont State Police say she was driving a red 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer with California handicap plate 1265WDP.

Investigators say she is not familiar with the area and there are concerns for her welfare.

They say she may have recently been in the area of Keene, New Hampshire.

Joyce Caron is 5-feet-1-inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has white hair and green eyes.

If you see her or her vehicle, you’re asked to call your local police or Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cuomo clears way for indoor dining to resume in NYC

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New York City restaurants can resume indoor dining on Sept. 30 at 25% capacity with other restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

News

NY Schools to provide daily COVID report card

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
With most schools re-opening this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo is warning the public there likely will be an uptick in coronavirus cases.

News

Scott joins governors in push to reverse Canadian aluminum tariff

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The governors of Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire are calling for President Donald Trump to reverse a 10 percent tariff on non-alloyed unwrought aluminum from Canada.

News

Burlington City Council pushes police accountability measures

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
The Burlington City Council Tuesday voted for changes in how to hold police accountable, but it doesn’t go far enough for protesters camped out near the police station for two weeks.

Latest News

Back To School

Dartmouth students quarantining after gathering; fraternity suspended

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Some Dartmouth College students are in quarantine after a gathering at one of the school's dorms. And a fraternity is temporarily suspended for multiple possible violations of the school's policies.

News

Dartmouth students quarantining after gathering; fraternity suspended

Updated: 1 hour ago
Twenty-three Dartmouth College students are in quarantine after a gathering at one of the school’s dorms.

News

Burlington City Council pushes police accountability measures

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Burlington City Council Tuesday voted for changes in how to hold police accountable, but it doesn’t go far enough for protesters camped out near the police station for two weeks.

News

Grant program seeks to improve Vermont shooting ranges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking to help improve shooting ranges across the state.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Scott joins governors in push to reverse Canadian aluminum tariff

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The governors of Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire are calling for President Donald Trump to reverse a 10 percent tariff on non-alloyed unwrought aluminum from Canada.