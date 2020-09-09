Advertisement

Whistleblower claims pressure to alter Homeland Security intel

In this Aug. 3, 2020, file photo dark clouds and heavy rain sweep over the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
In this Aug. 3, 2020, file photo dark clouds and heavy rain sweep over the U.S. Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — An official at the Department of Homeland Security says he was pressured by agency leaders to suppress details in his intelligence reports that President Donald Trump might find objectionable, including intelligence on Russian interference in the election and the threat posed by white supremacists.

Brian Murphy also says in a whistleblower complaint filed with the agency’s inspector general that he was demoted from his position for refusing to do so. The former FBI agent and Marine Corps veteran had served as principal deputy under secretary in the Office of Intelligence and Analysis.

A copy of the complaint was released Wednesday by Rep. Adam Schiff of the House Intelligence Committee. Schiff says he has asked Murphy to testify to Congress.

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press.

