Advertisement

Woodward book: Trump said of virus, ‘I wanted to always play it down’

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump seemed to understand the severity of the coronavirus threat even as he was telling the nation that the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu and insisting that the U.S. government had it totally under control, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.

“You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” Trump said in a Feb. 7 call with Woodward. “And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flu.”

“This is deadly stuff,” the president repeated for emphasis.

Trump told Woodward on March 19 that he deliberately minimized the danger. “I wanted to always play it down,” the president said.

The Washington Post, where Woodward serves as associate editor, reported excerpts of the book, “Rage” on Wednesday, as did CNN. The book also covers race relations, diplomacy with North Korea and a range of other issues that have arisen during the past two years.

The book is based in part on 18 interviews that Woodward conducted with Trump between December and July.

“Trump never did seem willing to fully mobilize the federal government and continually seemed to push problems off on the states,” Woodward writes. “There was no real management theory of the case or how to organize a massive enterprise to deal with one of the most complex emergencies the United States had ever faced.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president’s words to the public were designed to express confidence and calm at a time of insurmountable challenges.

“The president has never lied to the American public on COVID. The president was expressing calm and his actions reflect that,” McEnany said.

McEnany took questions about the book during a briefing at the White House on Wednesday. She said his actions reflect that he took COVID-19 seriously.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

NIH director discusses AstraZeneca vaccine trial halt

Updated: moments ago
|

National

Explosive wildfires across California stoked by fierce winds

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildfires raged unchecked across parts of the western U.S. on Wednesday amid gusty and dry conditions, but forecasters said some weather relief was in sight that could help firefighters overwhelmed by the blazes.

News

Vt. police searching for missing woman with dementia

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont police are searching for a missing woman who experiences dementia.

News

Cuomo clears way for indoor dining to resume in NYC

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New York City restaurants can resume indoor dining on Sept. 30 at 25% capacity with other restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

News

NY Schools to provide daily COVID report card

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
With most schools re-opening this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo is warning the public there likely will be an uptick in coronavirus cases.

Latest News

National Politics

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A far-right Norwegian lawmaker says he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

National Politics

Kayleigh McEnany comments on Bob Woodward's book on President Trump

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
White House press secretary answers a question about whether President Trump misled the American public about the coronavirus.

National

More than 100 people rescued from Creek fire in California

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
One hundred and sixty people stranded in the Sierra National Forest are rescued from the Creek fire.

News

Scott joins governors in push to reverse Canadian aluminum tariff

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The governors of Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire are calling for President Donald Trump to reverse a 10 percent tariff on non-alloyed unwrought aluminum from Canada.

News

Burlington City Council pushes police accountability measures

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
The Burlington City Council Tuesday voted for changes in how to hold police accountable, but it doesn’t go far enough for protesters camped out near the police station for two weeks.