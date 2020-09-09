BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another beautiful late summer day! But cooler weather is on the way!

A frontal system that has been stalled along the Canadian border will finally be slipping south across the area Thursday. Along with it, we’ll see some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Colder air will be arriving for the end of the week.

Friday, we expect plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will hold in the mid 60s.

Saturday will be another pretty day, with temperatures near 70. Sunday another front will approach with more showers possibly lingering into Monday morning. That will reinforce the cooler weather and daytime highs will remain in upper 60s through the middle of the week.

